“HEALTHY SNACK SACKS” are being distributed today. The Walnut Grove Volunteer Fire Department will give out 8 pound “HEALTHY SNACK SACKS” to KIDS 18 and UNDER today from 2 pm until gone. Participants are asked to not exit your vehicle, please wear masks as possible. Snacks can be received for those 18 and under. Enter into fire station off Main Street. Exit Fire Station onto Cole Ave. ******This is part of the Healthy Walnut Grove Initiative.