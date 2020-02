Join the Main Street Chamber Tonight at the Huddle House in Carthage. Huddle House will be donating 20% of the evenings sales to the Main Street Chamber. The money raised will help support the many activities the program does throughout the year. Also we will be giving away 3 chances for Huddle House for a year. watch for the details that night. It is your way to support a local business and the Main Street Chamber at the same time. See you Tonight from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.