Important Notice – City of Carthage New Water Cut-Off Policy

IMPORTANT NOTICE- from City Of Carthage

The City of Carthage is in the process of having all Customers bring their water accounts to current status. You will NO longer be allowed to have any past due bills on your account. Bills are due on the 10th of each Month after the 10th late fees will be applied. If your bill is still not paid by the 20th of the month a $50.00 cut off fee will be added and water will be cut off on the 21st of the month. Please note before the water can be turned back on your account must be PAID IN FULL. (No Exceptions)

Thank You- City of Carthage