Important: Special Blood Drive for Joe Wilcher This Sunday!

The Joe Wilcher Blood Drive is Sunday. Community and family members have rallied together along with Mississippi Blood services for the blood drive. It will be held on Sunday, August 2nd, from 11am-5pm at County Line Steak House in the Philadelphia area. Donations will help Joe Wilcher who was involved in a serious accident and needs additional blood. Successful donations will be tested for Covid-19 antibodies. For more information – Kim or Ken at 601-654-2113.

Where – County Line Steak House – Laurel Hill Community – 10101 Rd 2410 Philadelphia, Miss

When – This Sunday, August 2nd, between 11am-5pm