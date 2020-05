La Cabana Grill has opened. The new Mexican restaurant has come to Carthage. Developed by Jerry Portillo and his brothers Willie and Victor, the restaurant is full service including takeout. “I started out in restaurants 15 years ago as a busboy, became a waiter, and worked my way up, said Jerry Portillo. I like the food industry, customer service, the people. And we wanted to come to Carthage. It’s a nice town with nice people.”

La Cabana Grill is located at 513 Hwy 35 South, and is open daily.