LA Rebels 10-0 in 2020 Season

The Leake Academy Rebels completed a 10-0 regular season tonight playing the Simpson Academy Cougars in Madden by the final score of 30-20. It’s the first undefeated regular season for the Rebels since 2006. The game was close in the first half of play with the Rebels up by 4 points at halftime, 17-13. The Rebels added 10 points in the third quarter while keeping the Cougars off the scoreboard. The Rebels added 3 points in the final quarter with the Cougars scoring a touchdown to give the Rebels a 10 point victory, 30-20. The Rebels will have home field advantage in the MAIS 5A playoffs.

Riley Myers and Ethan Dunn were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game.