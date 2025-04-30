LA Rebels Advance to North State Championship Series

The Leake Academy Rebels baseball team traveled to Meridian this afternoon for game two of the 5A MAIS championship series playing the Lamar School Raiders. The Rebels won game one of the series last night 12-7 in Madden and played an afternoon game today in case a third game would be needed; however no third game would be needed as the Rebels won the series with Lamar in two games, winning 6-4 in eight innings in game two. With today’s win the Rebels advance to the North State Championship series next week with opponent and dates to be determined. Will Garner was named todays Wendy’s player of the game. Boswell Media Sports will bring you live play by play action of Leake Academy next week on Cruisin 98 with video streaming on cruisin98news.com.