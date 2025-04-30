Big Deals!
HomeLeakeLA Rebels Advance to North State Championship Series

LA Rebels Advance to North State Championship Series

by
SHARE NOW
LA Rebels Advance to North State Championship Series

The Leake Academy Rebels baseball team traveled to Meridian this afternoon for game two of the 5A MAIS championship series playing the Lamar School Raiders. The Rebels won game one of the series last night 12-7 in Madden and played an afternoon game today in case a third game would be needed; however no third game would be needed as the Rebels won the series with Lamar in two games, winning 6-4 in eight innings in game two. With today’s win the Rebels advance to the North State Championship series next week with opponent and dates to be determined. Will Garner was named todays Wendy’s player of the game. Boswell Media Sports will bring you live play by play action of Leake Academy next week on Cruisin 98 with video streaming on cruisin98news.com.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Lamar School – Game 2

LA Rebels Win Game One Over Lamar Raiders 12-7

VIDEO STREAM: Lamar School vs Leake Academy – Game 1

LA Rebels Win Opening Round of MAIS State Playoffs Advance to Round 2

VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Starkville Academy

Photo: Leake Academy athlete wins state championship

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320
https://www.facebook.com/ejrframes