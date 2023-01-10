LA Rebels Basketball Teams Sweep Park Place Crusaders

The Leake Academy Basketball teams traveled to Pearl tonight to play Park Place Christian Academy and both teams came away with impressive wins. The Lady Rebels won their game by 34 points, 61-27. By halftime the Lady Rebels were enjoying a 32 point lead in the game which gave reserve players time on the floor in the second half which was played with a running clock. With tonight’s win, the Lady Rebels improve to 25-2 overall and 5-1 in the district.

The Rebels also added another win to their season record winning their game with the Crusaders by 14 points, 56-42.. The Rebels trailed after the opening quarter by 6 points and came back in the second quarter to take a 3 point lead at halftime, 21-18. By the final horn the Rebels were up by 14 points to improve their season record to 14-9 and 4-2 in the district.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will be this Friday night beginning at 6:00pm when the teams host Lamar Academy from Meridian.