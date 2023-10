The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to East Academy in Pelahatchie tonight to play the Patriots during their homecoming game and came away with a 68-35 win to improve to 3-5 on the season. The Rebels were leading 42-28 at halftime then added another 26 points in the second half while holding to Patriots to 1 second half touchdown.

Next week, the Rebels return to Madden to host the Raiders of Lamar Academy. Kickoff at 7:00pm with the Boswell Media pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.