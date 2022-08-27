LA Rebels Drop Defensive Battle to Jackson Academy 10-6

The 5A Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Jackson Academy tonight to play the 6A Raiders. Both teams entered tonight’s game 1-0 on their seasons and this game was a defensive battle from start to finish. The only points scored in the first half was a Raiders field goal giving them a 3-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Leake Academy Rebels went down the field and scored a touchdown but failed on the PAT to go ahead 6-3. The Raiders were quick to answer the Rebels touchdown with a touchdown of their own to retake the lead 10-6 and that pair of touchdowns one by each team turned out to be the final points scored in tonight’s game. Riley Myers and Dylan Jones were named the InSports players of the game. Next week the Rebels return home to Madden to play Starkville Academy with kickoff at 7:00pm. Boswell Media Sports will broadcast the game on Cruisin 98 beginning with the Coaches Show at 6:15pm. Video Streaming will also be available on kicks96news.com.