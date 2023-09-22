LA Rebels Fall to Copiah Colonels 47-21

The Leake Academy Rebels were at home tonight in Madden to play the Colonels of Copiah Academy from Gallman. The Rebels entered the game 1-4 while the Colonels entered 4-1 on their season. The teams were tied at 7-7 at the end of the opening quarter but Copiah scored 3 second quarter touchdowns to take a 27-7 halftime lead. The Colonels added another touchdown in the third quarter and both teams added a couple of touchdowns in the final quarter giving the Copiah Colonels the win 47-21.

Next Friday the Leake Academy Rebels will travel to Greenwood to play the Mustangs of Pillow Academy. Kickoff set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media pregame show underway at 6:15pm.