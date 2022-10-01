HomeLeakeLA Rebels Fall to St. Joseph Bruins 35-20

LA Rebels Fall to St. Joseph Bruins 35-20

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Madison tonight to play the Bruins of St. Joseph High  School in a district 5A game. The Bruins were up by 14 points at halftime but the Rebels came back strong in the third quarter to tie the game a 14-14. The Bruins scored again before the quarter ended giving them a 22-14 lead going into the final quarter. The Rebels did manage another touchdown in the fourth quarter however the Bruins scored twice in the final quarter giving them a 15 point victory, 35-20. Jarod Sims and Rhett Atkinson were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Next week another road game for the Rebels as they travel to Pelahatchie to play East Rankin Academy. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the pregame show at 6:15pm.

