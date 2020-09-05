LA Rebels Win 26-25 over Lamar Raiders

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Meridian to play a division game with the Lamar School Raiders. The Rebels, coming off a big win last week, entered tonight’s game 2-0 on the season while the Raiders entered 1-1 on their season.

The Rebels quickly put points on the board in the opening quarter, scoring two touchdowns taking a 14-0 lead in the game. Lamar came back in the second quarter scoring twice to pull to within 1 point of the Rebels, 14-13 at halftime. Each team would score once in the third quarter with Leake maintaining a 1 point lead, 20-19. The Raiders would take the lead for the first time with about 10 minutes remaining in the game, scoring a touchdown but failing on a two points conversion giving them a 5 point lead, 20-25. The Rebels regained the lead with a touchdown with under 2 minutes remaining but failed on a two point conversion taking a 1 point lead, 26-25. The Rebels then stripped the ball from the Raiders recovering the fumble and ran out the clock for the victory.

Gunter Scott and Levi Brown were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game.