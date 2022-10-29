LA Rebels Win 41-7 Advance in 5A playoffs

HomeLeakeLA Rebels Win 41-7 Advance in 5A playoffs

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Starkville tonight to play the Volunteers of Starkville Academy in the first round of the MAIS 5A playoffs and came away with an impressive 41-7 victory. The Rebels were the 10th seed while the VOLS entered as the 7th seed in 5A. After a scoreless opening quarter the Rebels scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and were up 14-0 at halftime.  The Rebels added two more touchdowns in the third and another pair in the fourth quarter while holding the Volunteers to only 7 points in the final quarter. Tonight’s win advances the Rebels to the next round of playoffs, playing the Colonels of Copiah Academy next Friday night in Gallman. Cruisin 98 will broadcast that game beginning with the coaches show at 6:15pm. Whitt Welch, Jarod Sims, and Camden Marble were named tonight’s InSports players of the game.

