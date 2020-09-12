LA Rebels Win Again versus Hartfield Academy

The Leake Academy Rebels and Hartfield Academy Hawks played a big district 2-5A football game on Thaggard Field in Madden tonight. The LA Rebels would improve their season record to 2-0 in the district and 4-0 overall this season with a 37-20 victory over the Hawks.

The Rebels scored 13 points in the first quarter then added 14 more in the second quarter to lead 27-0, but a change in quarterbacks for the Hawks ignited a spark for Hartfield as they scored 20 unanswered points before the first half ended to cut the Rebels lead down to 7 points, 27-20. The Rebels received the ball to begin the third quarter and proceeded down the field for another Rebels touchdown. The Rebels would cap off the scoring in the game with a field goal in the final quarter to win the game by 17 points, 37-20. Next week the Leake Academy Rebels will travel to Starkville Academy. Game time at 7:00 pm with our coverage of the game getting underway at 6:20 pm.

Jake Brown and Cole Arthur were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game.