LA Rebels Win Big at Starkville Academy 48-17

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Starkville tonight to play the Starkville Academy Volunteers and came away with a 48-17 victory. The game was close throughout the opening quarter with the Rebels leading by 4 points 14-10 but by halftime the Rebels had extended their lead to 25 points, 35-10. In the second half the Rebels added two touchdowns in the third quarter while the Volunteers scored one touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Leake Academy Rebels a 48-17 road win. Whitt Welch and Jackson Freeny were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. The Rebels return to Thaggard Field next Friday night to host the Yellow Jackets of Union High School. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm with the pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.