Home » Leake » Lady Rebels Advance North 4A while Rebels Season Ends

Lady Rebels Advance North 4A while Rebels Season Ends

Posted on

The Leake Academy Basketball Teams were in action today at the MAIS North 4A Tournament at Magnolia Heights Academy in Senatobia. The number 4 seed Leake Academy Rebels took the floor at 4:00 pm playing the number 1 seed and district one champion Pillow Academy Mustangs. The Rebels tailed throughout the game with the Mustangs leading by 21 points at halftime (42-21). The Mustangs continued to outscore the Rebels in the second half winning the game by 32 points (72-40). The Rebels finish their basketball season with the loss with an 11-17 season record.

The number 1 seed Lady Rebels were next on the floor playing the number 4 seed Lady Generals from Washington School in Greenville. The Lady Rebels took a big lead early and continued to outpace the Lady Generals throughout the game. The Lady Rebels had a commanding 34 point lead at halftime (38-4). Due to the score, the second half was played with a running clock and with the Lady Rebel starters setting out most of the remainder of the contest. The Lady Rebels won the game by 43 points (60-17) and advance to the next round of the North State tournament, playing again on Friday evening at 5:15 pm. Be sure to join Cruisin 98 Friday as the Lady Rebels play in the North State semi final game.

Submit a Comment