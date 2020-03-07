Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader with Clarksdale Lady Tigers

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back home today on the Softball Complex in Decatur to play a conference double header hosting the Coahoma Community College Lady Tigers from Clarksdale. The Lady Warriors entered today’s games 8-4 on the season while the Lady Tigers entered 0-2. In game one, the game was called due to to run rule after only 5 innings with the Lady Warriors winning the game 8-0.

In game two, the Lady Warriors continued to dominate the Tigers with that game also stopped due to the run rule in the 5th inning, the Lady Warriors winning the game 18-0.

Our next live broadcast of Lady Warriors softball on Cruisin 98 will be Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm when the Lady Warriors host Lansing Community College. Video and audio streaming will also be available on cruisin98news.com and video streaming on the East Central Community College website eccc.edu.