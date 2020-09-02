Lake Charles Update from Robin Burgess

Robin Burgess along with family members and volunteers have set up camp in Lake Charles and are already starting the rebuilding process while providing hot meals and water to those in need. Robin thanks everyone for all the outpouring of prayers and support and wants to share the following:

If you know of anyone working or living in the Lake Charles area, a disaster relief station is set up with supplies at First Apostolic Church 612 N Hwy 171. Please let people know we are here to help. Additional supplies such as gas, tarps, 5 gallon water bottles, as well as AA and C batteries are needed. Drop off for Carthage is First Apostolic Church at 111 Dona Drive. Contact for Robin Burgess is 601-562-1324

photo) First Apostolic of Carthage (drop off site)