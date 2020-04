Leake County School District Essential staff will return to work next week. Yvette Young, Leake County School Superintendent, said the staff will work a 3 day schedule, Monday through Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This includes administrators, bookkeepers, and central office staff. Schools and offices will remain closed to the public, but will be accessible by telephone and email to answer questions and assist as much as we possibly can. More details to follow as available.