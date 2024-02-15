Leake Academy Basketball Season Ends at 5A State Tournament

The Leake Academy varsity basketball season came to an end tonight in the opening round of the State 5A Tournament being played at Copiah Academy in Gallman. The # 4 seed Lady Rebels played the #1 seed Lady Pioneers of Parklane Academy. The Lady Rebels trailed by 3 points at halftime and would lose the game by 3 points, 59-56 to bring their season to a close with a 28-8 season record.

The # 4 seed Rebels faced off with the # 1 seed Yellowjackets of Oak Forest Academy in their game. The Rebels trailed by 1 point at halftime, 19-18 and lost the game by 1 point 35-34 ending their season at the State Tournament. The Rebels finish with a 24-12 overall season record.

Boswell Media Sports and Cruisin 98 congratulate all the players and coaches of Leake Academy for another outstanding year of basketball.