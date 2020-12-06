Leake Academy Basketball Teams Split Games with Jackson Academy

The Leake Academy Basketball teams were back in action today in Decatur hosting Jackson Academy. The Lady Rebels were first on the floor and came away with their 9th win on the season defeating the Lady Raiders by 10 points 58-48. The Lady Rebels were out front the entire game, up by 5 points at halftime and up 10 at the end of the contest. The Lady Rebels are now 9-1 on the season. Mabry Mayfield was named the Lady Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

In the Men’s game, the Rebels were unable to gain an advantage over the Raiders of Jackson Academy and would trail the Raiders throughout the game, The Raiders were up by 14 points at halftime, 37-23 and would win the contest by 39 points, 74-35. Whitt Welch was named the Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

Our next Broadcast/ Video Stream of Leake Academy Rebels basketball on Cruisin 98.3 will be next Thursday night at 6:00 as Starkville Academy travels to Decatur to play Leake Academy.