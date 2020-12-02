Leake Academy Basketball versus Simpson Academy

The Leake Academy basketball teams were back in action on their home court in Decatur tonight. The Lady Rebels were first on the floor playing the Cougars of Simpson Academy. While the teams played to a 14-14 tie at the end of the opening quarter, the Lady Rebels would take command of the game leading by 11 points at the end of the first half and dominating the second half the win the contest by 38 points, 70-32. With tonight’s win, the Lady Rebels improve to 7-1 overall on the season. Miriam Prince was named the Lady Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

In the men’s game the Rebels would enjoy a lead a 5 point lead after the first half, 33-28 but the Simpson Cougars would mount a comeback in the second half to win the game by the final score of 68-47. Clay Kemp was named the Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

Our next Leake Academy Basketball action will be this Thursday night at 6:00 pm on Cruisin 98.3 as Canton Academy travels to Decatur to face the Rebels.