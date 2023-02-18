HomeLeakeLeake Academy Lady Rebels #2 Team in State 5A

Leake Academy Lady Rebels #2 Team in State 5A

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels played the Lady Cougars of Brookhaven Academy in the State 5A Championship game today at Pillow Academy in Greenwood and fell short to Brookhaven 42-36. The six point spread between the two teams was not indicative of the game. The outcome came down to the final seconds of the 4th quarter. The Lady Rebels were down by 1 point after the first quarter and had a 1 point lead at halftime, 17-16. The Lady Rebels were also up by one point after the 3rd quarter, 30-29. The game was decided in the final seconds of the last quarter giving the Lady Cougars a 6 point 5A State Championship title, 42-36.

The Lady Rebels will compete in next week’s overall tournament at Mississippi College in Clinton as the #2 seed from 5A  and Cruisin 98 will continue to bring you play by play action of all games involving the Leake Academy Lady Rebels. Date and time of their next game will be posted when available.

