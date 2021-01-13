Leake Academy Rebels Big Win over East Rankin Patriots 76-44

The Leake Academy Rebels returned to basketball action tonight from their home court in Madden at Joe Sheppard gymnasium. The Leake Academy Lady Rebels were unable to play tonight due to the Lady Patriots being in quarantine due to COVID-19. The Rebels and Patriots played a close game in the first quarter, ending with the Rebels up by 6 points, 21-15. The Rebels would jump out to a 21 point lead at half-time, 49-28 and go on to win the contest by 32 points, 76-44. Parker Thomas was named the IN SPORTS player of the game. The next broadcast and video stream of Leake Academy Basketball on Cruisin 98.3 will be Thursday night as Winston Academy travels to Madden for a 6:00pm starting time.