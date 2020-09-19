Leake Academy Rebels Defeat Starkville Academy

The Leake Academy Rebels remain undefeated this season picking up win number five on the road playing the Starkville Academy Volunteers 49-45.

The Rebels put the first points on the scoreboard early in the opening quarter but by the end of the 1st quarter trailed in the game 14-7. The Rebels would score twice in the second quarter with the Vols scoring two touchdowns and a field goal giving Starkville Academy a 10 point lead at halftime, 31-21. The Rebels would score two touchdowns in the third quarter while holding the Vols to only one touchdown. Trailing by just three points going into the final quarter the Rebels scored to take a 4 point lead only to have the Vols retake the lead with a touchdown of their own. Not to be denied, the Rebels fought back for another touchdown late in the 4th quarter to secure the victory by the final score of 49-45. The Rebels will once again be on the road next Friday night traveling to Pearl to play Park Place Christian Academy.

Zac Kemp and Parker Thomas were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game.