Leake Academy Rebels Win

The Leake Academy Rebels were at home on Thaggard Field in Madden playing number three – 6A Jackson Academy Raiders and came away with a 47-37 victory.

The Rebels trailed 17-0 after the first quarter and were down 24-7 at halftime but then came the second half which would belong to Leake Academy. The Rebels chopped away at the score in the third quarter and took the lead away from the Raiders in the final quarter winning the contest by 10 points, 47-37.

Riley Myers and Thomas Cheatham were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game.