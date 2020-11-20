Video: Leake Academy Rebels Win State 5A Championship

The Leake Academy Rebels won the State 5A Championship tonight 10-0 defeating the Adams County Christian Rebels in the championship game at the “Brick Yard” at Jackson Academy. It was a defensive battle throughout the contest with the Leake Academy Rebels scoring a field goal in the opening quarter putting the first points on the scoreboard. The score would remain 3-0 Leake until early in the 4th quarter when Thomas Cheatham intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to secure the win for Leake Academy 10-0. The Leake Rebels finish the season undefeated at 13-0 and a state championship. Boswell Media Sports congratulates all the players and the coaching staff for an outstanding football season.

All the team’s seniors were spotlighted as IN SPORTS players of the game.