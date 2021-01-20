Leake Academy Split games with Heritage Academy

Leake Academy played host to Heritage Academy from Columbus in Madden tonight. The Lady Rebels came away with a 41 point victory over the Lady Patriots from Heritage. By halftime, the Lady Rebels enjoyed a commanding 30 point lead, 38-8, and continued to dominate the second half which was played with a running clock early in the third quarter and reserve players for the Lady Rebels. The final score Lady Rebels 51 and Lady Patriots 16. Miriam Prince was named the Lady Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

It was not an easy game for the Rebels and Patriots. The Patriots maintained a lead in the contest throughout the first 3 quarters, up by 6 points at halftime, 22-16. The Patriots added 1 additional point to their lead in the third quarter, leading 38-31. In the 4 quarter, the Rebels battled back to take a 4 point lead late in the fourth quarter before seeing that lead eroded away again by the Patriots giving them a 2 point victory over the Rebels, 54-52. Clay Kemp was named the Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

Our next broadcast and video stream of Leake Academy Basketball will be Friday night at 6:00pm as Lamar Academy travels to Madden to play the Rebels. The game will be broadcast on Cruisin 98.3 and video streamed on cruisin98news.com or kicks96news.com