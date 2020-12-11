Leake Academy Splits Basketball Games with Starkville Academy

Joe Shepard Gymnasium in Madden was the site for the final basketball games of the year for the Leake Academy basketball teams as the Starkville Academy teams came to play. The Lady Rebels playing the Lady Volunteers had an easy victory winning the contest by 33 points, 69-36 and improve to 10-1 on the season. The Lady Rebels put the game out of reach in the first half, up by 31 points as the horn sounded. Almost all of the second half was played with a running clock and substitute players for Leake Academy. Emmi Harkins was named the Lady Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

It was a different story for the Rebels and Volunteers, The Volunteers would take an early lead in the game and maintain it throughout the contest. Starkville was up by 12 points in each of the first three quarters and finished the fourth quarter up by 19 points to win the game by the final score of 61-42. Garrett Dunn was named the Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

Our next scheduled broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98.3 is set for January 8, 2021.