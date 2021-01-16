Leake Academy Sweeps Games with Manchester Academy

The Leake Academy basketball teams were back in action today playing in non-district games with Manchester Academy from Yazoo City. Both the Lady Rebels and Rebels came away with wins today. The Lady Rebels improved their season record to 21-2 with a 38 point victory over the Lady Mavericks by the final score of 60-22. The Lady Rebels were up by 34 points at halftime which allowed most of the second half to be played with a running clock and allowed most of the Lady Rebels to have playing time. The Lady Rebels were up by 41 points after 3 quarters and won the game 60-22. Miriam Prince was named the Lady Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

In the Men’s game, The Rebels and the Mavericks were tied at 13 points at the end of the opening quarter but the Rebels enjoyed an 11 point lead at halftime, 34-23. The Rebels improved their lead to 15 points by the end of the 3rd quarter and won the game by 11 points, 66-55. Garrett Dunn was named the Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

Our next broadcast and video stream of Leake Academy Basketball on Cruisin 98.3 will be Tuesday night when Heritage Academy travels to Madden for a 6:00pm start.