Leake Academy Wins Advances to Next Round of 5A Playoffs

The Leake Academy Rebels played in round two of the 5A playoffs against the Hartfield Academy Hawks from Flowood and came away with a 42-35 win. The Hawks were the preseason favorites to win the district but the Rebels defeated them in the regular season 37-20. The Hawks were the number two 5A playoff team coming into tonight’s game with the number one ranked Rebels of Leake Academy. After a scoreless first quarter, the Rebels scored the first points of the game early in the second quarter but it was answered by the Hawks in the next series. By halftime, the Hawks had a 21-14 lead in the game. Both teams added a touchdown in the third quarter with the Hawks still leading by 7 points, 28-21. The fourth quarter would belong to the Rebels as they scored three touchdowns while the Hawks only added one additional touchdown giving the Leake Academy Rebels a 42-35 win to advance to the next round of the 5A playoffs next Friday night. That game will be played at Thaggard Field in Madden with a 7:00pm kickoff. The Cruisin 98.3 pregame show will start at 6:20pm.