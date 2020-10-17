Leake Academy Wins Defeats East Rankin Academy 42-7

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Pelahatchie to play the East Rankin Academy Patriots during their homecoming day and picked up win number 9 on the season. The Rebels are ranked number 1 in district 2-5A and number 3 overall in MAIS football this season. The Rebels were up by 21 points at halftime, and were leading 42-0 at the end of the third quarter. The Rebels reserve players played the remaining quarter and kept the Patriots off the scoreboard until under two minutes remaining in the game when the Patriots scored a touchdown avoiding the shutout.

Next week, the undefeated Rebels return to Madden to play the final regular season game of the 2020 season as the Cougars from Simpson Academy come to town. Game time at 7:00 pm with the pregame show on the air at 6:20 pm.