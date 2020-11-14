Leake Academy Wins Semifinal 5A State Championship 45-14

The undefeated Leake Academy Rebels advanced to the 5A State Championship tonight after defeating the Lamar School Raiders from Meridian in the semifinal 45-14. The Championship game will be played at Jackson Academy this coming Thursday night with the kickoff set at 7:00pm. The Rebels will play the winner of the Heritage Academy, Adams Christian Academy game.

The Rebels were up 17-7 over the Raiders in the opening quarter and had a 24-7 lead at halftime. In the second half the Rebels added two touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the final quarter while the defense for the Rebels held the Raiders to only one score in the second half giving the Leake Academy Rebels a 45-14 win.

Whitt Welch, Thomas Cheatham, and Riley Myers were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game.