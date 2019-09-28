Leake Central defeats Forest ( 43-20 )

Starting off in the first quarter Forest scored the first touchdown but with no extra point making the score 6-0, then Forest scoring two more times and Leake Central scoring twice making the score 20-14 in the first quarter. In the second quarter Leake Central scored twice making the score 28-20 but with forest scoring nothing. Moving into the third quarter only one touchdown was made, that being Leake Central making the score 35-20. Finally in the fourth quarter, Leake Central scored one more time making the final score of the game 43-20.

The next Friday Night football game presented by East Central Community College will feature Salem at Sebastopool.