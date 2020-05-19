Leake Central Elementary School To Celebrate with Drive-By!!!

Leake Central Elementary School is celebrating. LCES is having a drive through parade to honor their elementary students. All students and the public are invited. “LCES would love for you to join us for a drive-thru parade on Friday, May 22 from 10a.m-11am. We would love to see all of your smiling faces so we can have a fun ending to the difficult way the year ended. Please know we miss you and hope you have a wonderful and safe summer. We look forward to seeing you all on Friday.”

***Please follow the car rider drop-off and pick-up route