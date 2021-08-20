Leake Central Elementary to quarantine, Leake County schools going hybrid

Schools in Leake County are changing their plans due to COVID-19.

The district posted a noticed that beginning Monday, Aug. 23, Leake Central Elementary will begin a 14-day quarantine.

The school will be on a hybrid schedule when classes resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Additionally, all Leake County students will begin a hybrid schedule Monday, Aug. 23.

The Mississippi Board of Education ruled Thursday that schools could offer hybrid, a mix of virtual and face-to-face, classes through Oct. 31 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.