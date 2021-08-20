Home » Leake » Leake Central Elementary to quarantine, Leake County schools going hybrid

Leake Central Elementary to quarantine, Leake County schools going hybrid

Schools in Leake County are changing their plans due to COVID-19.

The district posted a noticed that beginning Monday, Aug. 23, Leake Central Elementary will begin a 14-day quarantine.

The school will be on a hybrid schedule when classes resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Additionally, all Leake County students will begin a hybrid schedule Monday, Aug. 23.

The Mississippi Board of Education ruled Thursday that schools could offer hybrid, a mix of virtual and face-to-face, classes through Oct. 31 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

 

