The Leake Central Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday, June 13th! The Leake County Board Of Supervisors and Leake Central High School has announced that it will honor the class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 13th. The event will be on the football field at Leake Central High School. Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be six ceremonies throughout the day starting at 9:00 am.