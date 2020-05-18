Leake Central To Celebrate Graduates

Leake Central High School will celebrate graduates. The Carthage Community and Leake Central High School will honor the accomplishments of the class of 2020 with a vehicle parade. The event will take place this Thursday, May 21st, at 6pm. People are invited to set up along a route to cheer on the graduates while maintaining social distancing. Decorating cars, bringing signs and making noise is encouraged. The parade route will start at the Carthage Coliseum, turn on Hwy 35N to Cotton Blvd, North Jordan Street, to Leake Central High School.