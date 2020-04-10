Leake County Chancery Clerk’s Updated Restrictions and Guidelines

The Leake County Chancery Clerk’s Office has released current guidelines for services. Tax payments may be mailed, or if paid by phone can be processed with a 2.5% additional service charge. It is recommended that deeds and court cases be filed through an attorney. Otherwise an appointment can be scheduled. Abstractors can research records but no more than three people are allowed in the records room at a time. The Chancery Clerk’s office is not available to notarize or fax documents at this time. For any additional questions please contact the office at 601-267-7371. Mailing address is: Dot Merchant, Chancery Clerk- PO Box 72- Carthage, Ms 39051