Leake County DYW 2021- Georgia Claire Rudolph

The Distinguished Young Woman of Leake County 2021 is Georgia Claire Rudolph. She is also recipient of the Scholastic and Talent Award. Emily Boyd is 1st alternate. Mabry Mayfield is 2nd alternate. Morgan Evans is 3rd alternate and recipient of the Fitness Award and Essay Award. 4th alternate, Chloe Perkins, is recipient of the Spirit award. The program was produced by digital flexible method this year due to social distancing restrictions. “It has been especially challenging for this group of girls. This age group has missed out on a lot of special things the last few weeks,”according to DYW Director Lillian Gilcrest Thomas. “The girls handled it all with such grace and sweetness. All of the participants did an outstanding job.”