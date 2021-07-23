Leake County Jail Inmate Dies While In Custody

A Leake County Jail inmate has died while in custody. We spoke with Sheriff Randy Atkinson who confirmed the death, saying “34 year old Haley Moss, of Jackson, died Monday night while in custody following an arrest earlier in the day.”

Ms. Moss had been arrested Monday afternoon following a car accident on Hudson Road where she was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal substances according to Atkinson. “She was offered medical attention at the scene, which she refused. She was arrested, charged, and detained in the Leake County Jail. She was offered medical attention again and was later found unresponsive after 7pm. Coroner Earl Adams was called in, as was MBI.” The case is being overseen by MBI per protocol.