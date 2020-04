Leake- The Leake County School District will comply with Governor Tate Reeves Shelter-in-Place Order. “All schools and district offices will be closed April 6th through April 17th. We will also suspend the Grab and Go lunch program effective Monday, April 6th until further notice, ” according to Yvette B. Young, Superintendent. “The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance at this time. Thank you for you cooperation!”