Leake County Grab and Go Free Meal Program Extends Again !

The Leake County School District Grab and Go meal program extends again through next week, March 30th-April 3rd. “We may adjust and add more locations for deliveries as the need arises. We will definitely keep you posted,” says Yvette Young, Superintendent of Education, Leake County. Breakfast and Lunch will still be available at the current locations and delivered by that well known yellow bus. “My kiddos get excited for a homeschool break for ‘Lunch at the school bus’ as they call it. Thanks again to our dedicated Leake County School District personnel,” says Leake County Mom, Kerri Estes. (Photo courtesy Kerri Estes& kiddos )