Leake County Schools Grab & Go Free Meal Program Expands

Leake County – The Grab & Go meal program will be sponsored again this week by the Leake County School District. “Effective Monday, March 23rd, the LCSD will provide Grab & Go lunch as well as next day breakfast to additional locations,” according to Superintendent Young. Meals will still be available at Leake Central Elementary and Leake County Elementary in addition to areas listed below. Delivery buses will depart at the time listed in order to maintain their arrival time at the next stop. See schedule.
Route 1
Edinburg Area: Edinburg Attendance Center on Mars Hill Road: meals will be available from 10:30 am-11:00 am
Marydell Area: Old County Beat center (SW corner of the intersection of Hwy 25 N and Mars Hill Road: meals will be available from 12:00 Noon-12:30 pm
Route 2
Singleton Community: Lot beside Dollar General on Highway 35 N: meals will be available from 10:30 am-11:00 am
Thomastown Community: Thomastown Attendance Center on Highway 429: meals will be available from 12:00 noon-12:30 pm
Route 3
Ofahoma Community: Ofahoma Volunteer Fire Department: meals will be available from 10:30 am-11:00 am
Lena Community: Parking lot beside Michaels 13 on Hwy 13 S: meals will be available from 12:00 noon-12:30 pm
Route 4
Madden Community: Old Madden Store at intersection of 488 and Dr Brantley Rd: meals will be available from 10:30 am – 11:00 am
Rosebud Community: Parking lot of Rosebud Quick Stop: meals will be available from 12:00 noon – 12:30 pm