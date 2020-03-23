Leake County Schools Grab & Go Free Meal Program Expands

Route 1

Edinburg Area: Edinburg Attendance Center on Mars Hill Road: meals will be available from 10:30 am-11:00 am

Marydell Area: Old County Beat center (SW corner of the intersection of Hwy 25 N and Mars Hill Road: meals will be available from 12:00 Noon-12:30 pm

Route 2

Singleton Community: Lot beside Dollar General on Highway 35 N: meals will be available from 10:30 am-11:00 am

Thomastown Community: Thomastown Attendance Center on Highway 429: meals will be available from 12:00 noon-12:30 pm

Route 3

Ofahoma Community: Ofahoma Volunteer Fire Department: meals will be available from 10:30 am-11:00 am

Lena Community: Parking lot beside Michaels 13 on Hwy 13 S: meals will be available from 12:00 noon-12:30 pm

Route 4

Madden Community: Old Madden Store at intersection of 488 and Dr Brantley Rd: meals will be available from 10:30 am – 11:00 am

Rosebud Community: Parking lot of Rosebud Quick Stop: meals will be available from 12:00 noon – 12:30 pm