The Leake Sheriff’s Reserve Fundraiser will raffle a Remington 770 Bolt Action 30/06 scope. The drawing will be held tomorrow, October 2nd at 6pm. Tickets are still available. They sell for 2 dollars each or 3 for 5 dollars and benefit the Leake County Sheriff’s Reserve.

To purchase tickets contact the Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-0060 or any of the Reserve Deputies.