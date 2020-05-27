Leake County Solid Waste Office to Officially Move by June 1st

The Leake County Solid Waste Office will officially move by June 1st. According to County Administrator Corey Wooten, “the move will be to the recently purchased Old Citizens Bank. The building is already housing the County Tax Assessors/Collectors office.” He went on to say that the lobby to the building has finally reopened after closing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

***The Leake County Board of Supervisors recently finalized the purchase of The Old Citizens Bank building in Carthage. The address is 219 W Main Street.