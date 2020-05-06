Leake County Square Affair is Rescheduled!!!

Square Affair is rescheduled. The annual Square County get together is revised from its original May 16th date to Saturday June 27th, according to Leake County Main Street Director Russell Baty. “This year’s event will be moved back to the Carthage Square to allow for more spacing and more vendors. The focus will be on vendors and music.” Other events will be announced closer to the date. Anyone who would like a vendor application or any local musicians who would like to play please contact the Main Street Chamber office at 601-267-9231.