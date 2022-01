12:03 am Leake Dispatch was called for a suspicious person looking in vehicles at a residence on Pleasant Hill Rd.

1:00 am Dispatch notified SO of another suspicious subject on Horseshoe Rd.

6:45 am Leake SO was notified from Attala SO that a vehicle on Hwy 429 had called in that they had hit a deer.

1:26 pm Carthage Fire Department was called to Presley Rd for a grass fire that was out of control. The scene was cleared at 1:36 pm