Leake school start date postponed. Superintendent Young announced yesterday that the date is delayed until September 8th because of safety and health concerns due to the current number of active Covid-19 cases. However, registration will continue all next week. Dates and times are listed below.

Designated times are Monday and Wednesday from 8:00am-12:00pm and 1:00pm-3:00pm and Thursdays from 10:00am-6:00pm. – July 27th-30th